Maryland man pleads to…

Maryland man pleads to stealing from dead delegate’s funds

By The Associated Press February 4, 2019 12:48 pm 02/04/2019 12:48pm
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — A former school principal has been sentenced to probation for stealing around $13,000 from a now-dead Maryland delegate’s campaign fund.

News outlets report Ronald Chesek pleaded guilty on Friday to writing and cashing unauthorized checks from Joseph J. “Sonny” Minnick’s campaign bank account to cover personal expenses. Chesek was the treasurer of the campaign fund.

Prosecutors say the thefts took place between July 2013 and September 2017. Minnick died in October 2015.

An attorney for Chesek says he had paid back the money before he was charged. The remaining campaign funds have since been distributed to four charities.

Chesek was sentenced to a suspended three-year prison term, community service and 18 months of probation.

Chesek was the principal of the Marley Glen Special School. He retired Jan. 1.

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
