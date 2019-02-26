202
Hogan announces winning bidder on Conowingo dredging plan

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 5:53 am 02/26/2019 05:53am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration says it expects a pilot program to test removing dredge materials from the Conowingo Dam to be “substantially complete” this year.

The administration announced Monday that Northgate Dutra JV will carry out a $3 million pilot project to test the quality of sediment throughout the dam reservoir. It also will dredge and reuse a small portion of it to create a market for cost-effective recovery of material that has greater value on the land than as a threat to water quality in the river or Chesapeake Bay.

The pilot project will be funded by the Maryland Department of the Environment.

