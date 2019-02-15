202
Gang leader called top ‘trigger puller’ gets life sentence

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 7:33 pm 02/15/2019 07:33pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who prosecutors called Baltimore’s “number one trigger puller” has been sentenced to life in prison for a gang conspiracy involving drug trafficking and killings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said 23-year-old Montana Barronette was sentenced Friday. He was convicted by a federal jury last October of conspiring to commit killings and distribute drugs.

Prosecutors said Barronette personally participated in six slayings while leading one of the most violent gangs in Baltimore, known as “Trained To Go.”

Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski said: “Montana Barronette was known as the number one trigger puller in Baltimore” from 2010 to 2017.

The Baltimore Sun reported Barronette’s attorney Michael Lawlor had argued for a lighter sentence and said his client’s desperate circumstances as a child led him on a path to failure.

