202
Home » Maryland News » Facebook Live post nets…

Facebook Live post nets wiretapping charge for student

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 2:29 pm 02/14/2019 02:29pm
Share

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A university student who’s accused of putting a conversation with a Maryland congressman’s staffer on Facebook Live without consent has been charged with illegal wiretapping.

State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt announced the charge Thursday against 20-year-old Jake Burdett, a Salisbury University student.

Prosecutors say Burdett, an advocate for Maryland Marijuana Justice, took part in a rally in front of Rep. Andy Harris’ office in Salisbury in October, then he and others met with a member of the congressman’s staff in his office.

Harris’ staff told the group not to record the meeting, citing office policy, but prosecutors say Burdett recorded and streamed it on Facebook Live without the staffer’s consent. Burdett is charged with illegally recording the staffer and distributing it.

Burdett didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
andy harris facebook live illegal wiretapping jake burdett Local News Maryland News National News salisbury university Social Media News Tech News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500