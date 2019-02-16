202
Home » Maryland News » Blind man struck, killed…

Blind man struck, killed while walking on street in Maryland

By The Associated Press February 16, 2019 10:49 am 02/16/2019 10:49am
2 Shares

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a blind man was struck and killed by a motorist at a Maryland intersection.

Maryland State Police say the incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. Friday on Ridge Road at Windermere Way in Mount Airy.

Investigator say 49-year-old Rodney L. Featherstone, who is blind and was wearing dark clothing, was in the northbound lanes of Ridge Road when he was struck by a Ford van.

Police say Featherstone was directly in the travel path of the van, whose driver was unable to avoid him.

Featherstone died later at Carroll Hospital Center.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
blind man fatal pedestrian crash Local News Maryland News mount airy
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Luxury house of Northern Va. magnate charged with fraud on the market

Well-known businessman Todd Hitt's four-bedroom, four-bathroom house on Kensington Street in Arlington, Virginia, was extensively renovated over the past 18 months. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500