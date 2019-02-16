Blind man struck, killed while walking on street in Maryland

Investigator say 49-year-old Rodney L. Featherstone, who is blind and was wearing dark clothing, was in the northbound lanes of Ridge Road when he was struck by a Ford van.

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a blind man was struck and killed by a motorist at a Maryland intersection.

Maryland State Police say the incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. Friday on Ridge Road at Windermere Way in Mount Airy.

Police say Featherstone was directly in the travel path of the van, whose driver was unable to avoid him.

Featherstone died later at Carroll Hospital Center.

