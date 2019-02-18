202
Home » Maryland News » Bill filed in Maryland…

Bill filed in Maryland to create safe opioid injection sites

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 10:58 am 02/18/2019 10:58am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will consider once again a proposal to create safe drug consumption sites for opioid users, something no other U.S. state has.

The Daily Record of Baltimore reports the pilot program would authorize safe injection sites where people could use opioids near trained staffers who help if there’s an overdose.

There were 1,648 opioid-related deaths in Maryland through the first nine months of 2018, an increase of nearly 10 percent from 2017.

Sen. Brian Feldman introduced the legislation last year and again last week before the Senate Finance Committee. Last year, the committee passed the bill, then reconsidered and rejected it.

Sen. Kathy Klausmeier says legislators need to amplify the good the legislation could do because she still hears from constituents who accuse her of selling drugs based on last year’s bill.

___

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Snow day: Snow, wintry mix covers DC area

A snowstorm slammed the D.C. area Wednesday, closing schools and federal offices in the District and the surrounding Virginia and Maryland suburbs. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!