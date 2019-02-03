202
3 accused in death of missing man found in West Virginia

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 6:28 am 02/19/2019 06:28am
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police say three people have been arrested in the death of a missing Maryland man whose body was found in Berkeley County, West Virginia.

The Journal reported Monday that 19-year-olds Antonio Cane Arana and Dakota Daniel Paugh and 21-year-old Erica Shatiena Earl have been arrested on charges including first- and second- degree murder.

Hagerstown City police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was found dead last month and the condition of his body indicated he was killed. Authorities didn’t immediately release his cause of death or specify the condition of his body.

It’s unclear if Arana, Paugh or Earl have a lawyer who can comment on their behalf.

Information from: The Journal, http://journal-news.net/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Antonio Cane Arana crime Dakota Daniel Paugh Erica Shatiena Earl hagerstown Local News Maryland News west virginia
