The Latest: ACLU seeks another investigation of teen’s death

GREENSBORO, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of a black teenager’s death in police custody on Maryland’s Eastern Shore (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

A civil rights group is calling for an independent investigation of the death of a black teenager who struggled with police officers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore before he died in their custody.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland said in a statement Friday that the U.S. Justice Department or Maryland State Prosecutor should investigate the September 2018 death of 19-year-old Anton Black in Greensboro.

The Maryland State Police investigated Black’s death. The state’s chief medical examiner released an autopsy report before Caroline County State’s Attorney Joseph Riley announced Thursday that he isn’t asking a grand jury to consider criminal charges in Black’s death.

Attorneys for Black’s family also have vowed to ask the Justice Department’s civil rights division to investigate.

The ACLU’s statement says a newly released body camera video of the deadly encounter shows officers used excessive force on a man who shouldn’t have been arrested.

9:23 a.m.

Officials have released body camera video of a deadly encounter between police and a black teenager who died after struggling with officers in a town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Greensboro Police Chief Mike Petyo released the footage after a county prosecutor announced Thursday that he isn’t asking a grand jury to consider criminal charges in the September 2018 death of 19-year-old Anton Black.

Caroline County State’s Attorney Joseph Riley said in a statement that his office “is not empowered to prosecute tragic acts.”

An autopsy report Wednesday by the state’s chief medical examiner says Black’s congenital heart condition and stress from the struggle likely contributed to his death.

The body camera footage shows Black’s mother screaming her son’s name as she sees officers pinning him down outside her home.

