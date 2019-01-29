202
Home » Maryland News » Supporters to try again…

Supporters to try again on assisted death bill in Maryland

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 4:17 am 01/29/2019 04:17am
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Supporters of allowing the terminally ill to end their lives with the help of a doctor are hoping they have the votes to pass legislation in Maryland this year.

They have scheduled a news conference in Annapolis on Tuesday to talk about the legislation. The measure’s sponsors say they have about 60 co-sponsors for the bill.

Supporters say the measure would give mentally capable terminally ills adults with six months or less to live the option to get a doctor’s help in ending their lives, if their suffering becomes unbearable.

Legislation has been filed before. In 2017, the measure was withdrawn for lack of support.

Doctor-assisted deaths are legal in seven states, including California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Vermont and Washington, as well as the District of Columbia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
assisted death euthanasia Government News Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News mental illness
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘More than OK’: See Super Bowl LIII commercials early

You don't have to wait until Sunday's big game to see all the commercials set to air during Super Bowl LIII. Here’s a look at some of the commercials already out there.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500