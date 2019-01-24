202
Proposals to improve schools presented to Maryland lawmakers

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 4:00 pm 01/24/2019 04:00pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The chairman of a Maryland commission on education says the state can either continue on a path of mediocrity, or make bold changes to put Maryland schools on the way to performing with the world’s best.

William Kirwan presented recommendations from the Maryland Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education to lawmakers on Thursday.

The commission is making recommendations in five major policy areas, including investing in early childhood education and increasing teacher pay. The recommendations also include implementing rigorous curricula, providing more support to struggling schools and creating accountability for under performance.

Lawmakers are expected to take up legislation to adopt the panel’s policy framework this session. The commission also is recommending lawmakers set aside up to $325 million to jumpstart the panel’s recommendations.

Education News kirwan commission Local News Maryland News
