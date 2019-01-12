202.5
Police investigate hit-and-run fatality on Maryland road

By The Associated Press January 12, 2019 3:28 pm 01/12/2019 03:28pm
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — A 21-year-old man died in what Maryland authorities are investigating as a hit-and-run crash just before sunrise on a highway.

Maryland State Police reported Austin Lee Frushour of Thurmont, Maryland died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash on U.S. Route 15 in Emmitsburg, near the Pennsylvania border.

A police news release says Frushour may have been struck by a Honda CRV while walking on the road, as his own sport utility vehicle was parked close to the scene in front of a gas station.

The state police continued to investigate the death Saturday and are looking for anyone who has information about what happened.

Austin Lee Frushour hit and run Local News Maryland News maryland state police
