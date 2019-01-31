202
Home » Maryland News » Naval Academy midshipmen to…

Naval Academy midshipmen to select ships

By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 4:54 am 01/31/2019 04:54am
Share
A sign stands outside of an entrance to the U.S. Naval Academy campus in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, Jan. 9,2014. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — About 250 U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen will be selecting the first ships they’ll be working on.

The academy’s annual Ship Selection Night is scheduled for Thursday in Annapolis.

Midshipmen in the Class of 2019 who will serve as surface warfare officers after graduating will choose their first ship and homeport.

Their options include a variety of Navy ships based out of ports worldwide.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News Maryland News naval academy Ship Selection Night
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl

Football is only part of the big game's allure. Where there's food, there's fun. Check out these Super Bowl Sunday recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500