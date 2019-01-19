202
Home » Maryland News » Murder warrant issued in…

Murder warrant issued in Maryland woman’s death

By The Associated Press January 19, 2019 12:59 pm 01/19/2019 12:59pm
Share

FEDERALSBURG, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police are looking for a man that they’ve formally accused in the death of a woman whose body was found in a shed on the property where she lived.

A police news release Saturday said homicide investigators have obtained a warrant charging 49-year-old Stanley E. Ricketts Jr. with first-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Tameko L. Barham of Federalsburg. Barham’s family members found her body Friday afternoon when she hadn’t come in to work earlier in the day.

Police say investigators saw obvious trauma to her body, and an autopsy was being performed to determine how she died.

Federalsburg is in Caroline County, on the Eastern Shore.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
body caroline county homicide Local News Maryland News Shed
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500