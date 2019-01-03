Minimum wage, health care, to be issues in Maryland session

Making prescription drugs more affordable and raising the minimum wage are expected to be among the top issues Maryland lawmakers are expected to debate when they gather for their annual legislative session next week.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Making prescription drugs more affordable and raising the minimum wage are expected to be among the top issues Maryland lawmakers are expected to debate when they gather for their annual legislative session next week.

Lawmakers convene Wednesday for their 90-day session. There will be a record number of women legislators, 72 out of 188 members.

Lawmakers will debate a variety of health care issues, including high prescription drug costs and potentially restoring an individual mandate for health insurance.

They also will consider raising the minimum wage from $10.10 to $15.

In 2016, lawmakers and Gov. Larry Hogan approved reforms of the criminal justice system. This year, lawmakers hope to do something similar with the state’s juvenile justice system.

