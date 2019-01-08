Md. governor announces new plans to curb Baltimore violence

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who easily won a second term last year, outlined a series of initiatives on Tuesday to combat Baltimore's violent crime scourge.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s governor has announced new measures to crack down on gangs and repeat violent offenders in Baltimore.

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who easily won a second term last year, outlined a series of initiatives on Tuesday to combat Baltimore’s violent crime scourge. He says residents of Maryland’s biggest city are “rightfully scared” by the levels of violence.

One new initiative is a joint operations center in Baltimore that will serve as a hub for roughly 200 “strike force” law enforcers from 16 federal, state and local agencies. He also announced an expansion of “Project Exile,” which tries to ensure that repeat violent offenders are federally charged.

Baltimore saw modest success in reducing violent crime in 2018, but still exceeded 300 annual homicides for the fourth year in a row.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.