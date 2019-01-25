202
Home » Maryland News » Md. GOP outlines tax…

Md. GOP outlines tax cut, public safety, proposals

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 1:23 pm 01/25/2019 01:23pm
2 Shares

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland House Republicans are outlining several priorities for the state’s legislative session, including a tax cut and public safety initiatives.

Republican delegates said Friday they’re proposing a quarter of a percent income tax cut across the board.

The GOP will propose creating a registry for repeat violent offenders, so Maryland residents will be able to find out more easily about offenders who live in their communities.

House Republicans are proposing changes in existing law for special police officers to create flexibility for counties to have an armed officer in schools.

They’re also proposing a constitutional amendment, so that all state legislative districts only have one delegate. Del. Jason Buckel says it’s “blatantly political and fundamentally wrong” for some residents to have only one delegate representing them, when others have three.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News maryland house Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500