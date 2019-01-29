202
Maryland to monitor air quality near poultry houses

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 11:27 am 01/29/2019 11:27am
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland will sample air on the lower Eastern Shore to examine the potential effects of large poultry houses on air quality.

The Department of the Environment announced Tuesday that monitoring stations will collect preliminary data on ammonia and particulate matter levels near poultry houses for comparison with air quality elsewhere in the state.

The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment and Delmarva Poultry Industry have committed more than $500,000 to the effort and the department is responsible for technical aspects. The three parties signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday. After one year, the department will review results and consider relevant input on any further steps that might need to be taken.

Local News Maryland News
