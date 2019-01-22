202
Maryland state prosecutor announces his upcoming retirement

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 10:39 am 01/22/2019 10:39am
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, left, walks into a news conference in front of Maryland State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt at Jessup Correctional Institution in Jessup, Md., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s state prosecutor has announced he is retiring.

Emmet Davitt announced Tuesday he has notified Gov. Larry Hogan in a letter about his plans to retire in August.

He was appointed to the job in 2010 by then-Gov. Martin O’Malley.

The state prosecutor can investigate at the prosecutor’s own initiative or at the request of the governor, attorney general, the legislature, the State Ethics Commission or a state’s attorney for certain criminal offenses. Those include state election law violations and state ethics law violations. The office also can investigate misconduct in office by public officials or employees.

The office of state prosecutor was created in 1976 and began operation in 1977.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
emmet davitt Government News larry hogan Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News state prosecutor
