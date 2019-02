Maryland House forms study group on poverty

By The Associated Press

In announcing the group, House Speaker Michael Busch said Monday the House of Delegates has not had a comprehensive look at the state of poverty in Maryland this century.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A study group has been formed to examine poverty in Maryland.

The speaker cited a United Way study this fall that found 38 percent of Maryland families are not able to afford food, housing and transportation, and half of those families live in the Baltimore area.

The speaker’s office says the group will focus on improving the economic stability of families that are not consistently eligible for social safety net programs.

The group will assess current state law, policies and programs intended to reduce poverty and recommend ways to provide greater economic opportunity.

