Maryland Gov. Hogan discusses $46.6B budget plan

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 3:28 pm 01/17/2019 03:28pm
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan delivers remarks at his inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. Hogan is the first Republican governor to be re-elected in the state since the 1950s. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has given a preview of the state’s $46.6 billion budget plan for the next fiscal year.

Hogan outlined his proposal Wednesday at a news conference. He says there’s $6.9 billion for K-12 education. He’s also proposing a new fund to create $3.5 billion for school construction over five years.

Hogan is proposing about $248 million in general funds for prevention and treatment of drug addiction. That’s a 20 percent increase over the amount in the last budget to fight drug addiction.

He also has announced a proposal to steer about $57 million into a program designed to attract new businesses and development to the state.

After Hogan formally submits the plan Friday, the General Assembly will spend much of the legislative session working on it.

Topics:
larry hogan Local News Local Politics and Elections News maryland general assembly Maryland News
