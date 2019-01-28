202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland bill would allow…

Maryland bill would allow unemployment insurance in shutdown

By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 5:53 pm 01/28/2019 05:53pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers plan to submit legislation to allow federal employees who must work during a government shutdown without pay to collect unemployment insurance.

Del. Jessica Feldmark, a Howard County Democrat, said she planned to file the legislation Monday. She says it’s an important step “should we find ourselves in the same situation in three weeks,” when current funding for the government ends.

She spoke about the legislation during a panel meeting on federal relations, which discussed the federal government shutdown that ended Friday.

While states saw more unemployment claims from federal workers during the record-long shutdown of 35 days, the U.S. Labor Department issued guidance saying employees who worked during the shutdown were ineligible for unemployment insurance.

Feldmark says she believes it’s within the state’s discretion to extend the insurance.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘More than OK’: See Super Bowl LIII commercials early

You don't have to wait until Sunday's big game to see all the commercials set to air during Super Bowl LIII. Here’s a look at some of the commercials already out there.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500