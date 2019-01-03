202.5
Martin O’Malley: Beto O’Rourke should run for president

By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 11:38 am 01/03/2019 11:38am
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, the 2018 Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, makes his concession speech at his election night party in El Paso, Texas. When it comes to a 2020 presidential run, Beto O'Rourke is still playing hard to get. The Democratic congressman murmured "No decision. No decision on that," when pressed about launching a White House bid during a town hall Friday, Dec. 14 in his native El Paso. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Martin O’Malley, the former Democratic governor of Maryland and 2016 presidential candidate, says he will not run for president in 2020 and is backing Beto O’Rourke.

O’Malley’s endorsement of O’Rourke, who catapulted to the national spotlight in his close Texas Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz, comes in a column published in the Des Moines Register. O’Rourke hasn’t said whether he will seek the White House.

O’Malley says that O’Rourke has “the wisdom to listen, the courage to lead, and a rock-solid faith in the powerful goodness of our nation.”

O’Malley abandoned his 2016 campaign after a disappointing finish in the Iowa caucuses. He spent much of the last two years traveling the country in support of Democratic candidates, moves that were widely seen as preparation for another presidential bid.

