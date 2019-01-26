202
Man charged with running over ex-girlfriend in car

By The Associated Press January 26, 2019 2:17 pm 01/26/2019 02:17pm
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities say a man cut off his ankle monitor and hit his ex-girlfriend twice with his car.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports that Kevin Lee Gravenor of Harbeson, Delaware was arrested on charges including attempted murder and assault.

A news release from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy found the woman bleeding at a home in Salisbury on Jan. 22. Witnesses and the victim said he ran over her twice and then fled from the scene. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition wasn’t clear.

The newspaper reports that Gravenor was arrested Friday in Delaware and was being held without bond in Wicomico County.

Topics:
crime Local News Maryland News vehicular assault
