Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend outside gym

By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 11:17 am 01/03/2019 11:17am
WALKERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from outside a fitness gym in Maryland.

Citing a Maryland State Police release, news outlets report that 35-year-old Jason M. Bittner followed the woman to the gym Wednesday, then forced her inside his car and took her phone.

The woman told troopers Bittner drove recklessly and threatened to harm her by causing a head-on collision. After about a half-hour, Bittner drove back to the gym and the woman was able to get out of the car.

Bittner was found and arrested. He’s charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer to speak for him.

