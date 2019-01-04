202.5
Home » Maryland News » Man accused of directing…

Man accused of directing daughter to steal package arrested

By The Associated Press January 4, 2019 11:09 am 01/04/2019 11:09am
Share

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of directing his 5-year-old daughter to steal a package from the porch of a Maryland home has been arrested.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 46-year-old Gary Smith of Abingdon was arrested in neighboring Baltimore County on New Year’s Day and transferred to Harford County on Thursday.

Officials say Smith directed his daughter to steal the package from the porch of a Bel Air home on Nov. 30. A pair of boots was inside.

After surveillance video of the theft was posted online, officials say a tipster identified the girl and that led investigators to Smith.

Smith is charged with theft under $100, conspiracy and contributing to the condition of a child. Officials say he’s being held pending a bail review.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
harford county Local News Maryland News porch pirate
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The partial government shutdown started Dec. 22, 2018 and is still going. See photos as the nation navigates the impacts.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500