202.5
Home » Maryland News » Local Maryland officials to…

Local Maryland officials to support prescription drug board

By The Associated Press January 3, 2019 4:22 am 01/03/2019 04:22am
Share

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Leading local officials in Maryland’s largest counties are expected to support a proposal to create a state board to review the affordability of prescription drugs.

Several county executives are expected to endorse legislation on Thursday to create a prescription drug affordability board. They include Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman also are expected to endorse the proposal, along with Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is expected to support the plan as well.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has endorsed the plan.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
angela alsobrooks barry glassman Business & Finance Calvin Ball Catherine Pugh drug affordability board Jan Gardner Living News Local News marc elrich Maryland News Steuart Pittman
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top budget commuter cars, ranked by Edmunds

Here are seven of today’s lowest-priced cars that deliver good fuel economy and have features to ensure your sanity on long drives.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500