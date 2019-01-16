Hogan to highlight bipartisanship in inaugural speech

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be sworn in Wednesday on the grounds of the Maryland State House. He's the first Republican governor in Maryland to win re-election since 1954.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says he will highlight the importance of bipartisanship in his inaugural speech.

Hogan spoke to reporters Wednesday morning, after a prayer service. He is only the second Republican governor in Maryland’s history to win a second term.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in Maryland, and the General Assembly has a supermajority of Democrats in both chambers. Hogan says he believes Maryland has set an example on how to get important work done by being bipartisan. He says “maybe it’s something they ought to think about learning in Washington.”

Hogan is being inaugurated as a partial federal government shutdown stretches into its 26th day. It continues to have an impact in a state that is home to many federal workers.

