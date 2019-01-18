202
Hogan names Haddaway-Riccio to be natural resources chief

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 1:27 pm 01/18/2019 01:27pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has nominated Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio to be Maryland’s Secretary of Natural Resources.

Hogan made the announcement Friday. Her appointment is scheduled to take effect in February. She will replace former secretary Mark Belton.

Haddaway-Riccio has been serving as a deputy chief of staff for the governor, advising on environment-related issues. She served as a legislator in the House of Delegates from 2003 to 2015 representing a district on the Eastern Shore.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Topics:
Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio Local News Maryland News
