Governor wants answers in teen’s death in police custody

GREENSBORO, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s governor is seeking answers in a black teen’s death in police custody.

Gov. Larry Hogan tells the Baltimore Sun that he and the family of 19-year-old Anton Black of Greensboro wants to know what happened. Hogan says he had been pushing state police and the medical examiner to finish their investigation.

Police say Black died in September after an officer responded to a report of him dragging a 12-year-old boy down a street. The officer ordered Black to release the boy and place his hands behind his back. Black released him, but fled.

Police say they chased and tried to restrain Black, who resisted arrest. Police say they shocked him with a stun gun and placed him in restraints. Police say they then realized Black was showing signs of medical distress. He later died.

