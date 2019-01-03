Ex-Baltimore police spokesman becomes county press secretary

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A familiar face in the Baltimore area is making a return to public duties after leaving the Baltimore police department late last year. News outlets report Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A familiar face in the Baltimore area is making a return to public duties after leaving the Baltimore police department late last year.

News outlets report Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Wednesday that former Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith is his new press secretary.

Smith began his career with the Anne Arundel County Police Department before becoming the Baltimore city department’s spokesman in 2015. He came to the force shortly after the suspicious death of a young black man triggered massive protests and riots.

He resigned in October, saying there’s been a long-term “systematic failure” of policing, among other ills.

The 41-year-old will be paid $150,000 annually in his new role.

Having previously said he might explore politics in his future, he declined to comment on such aspirations Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.