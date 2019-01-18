Employee’s firing prompts Baltimore IT security review

202
January 18, 2019
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore employee was found with hacking tools on his city computer, prompting the mayor to order a security review.

News outlets report that Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming issued a report Thursday saying the water agency IT employee also accessed sensitive data and installed apps to access pornography on his work computer.

The report summary didn’t name the employee, but Tirell Clifton confirmed to The Baltimore Sun that he was fired in May. He shared documents showing that officials concluded Clifton gave himself special access to the public works director’s computer and had “suspicious materials” like “The Anarchist Cookbook” on his own computer.

Clifton says the investigation’s findings were a misunderstanding of his research to better protect the city’s systems.

He sought the Democratic nomination for mayor in 2016.

