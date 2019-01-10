DNA, fingerprints lead to arrest in 1999 kidnapping

202.5
By The Associated Press January 10, 2019 2:18 pm 01/10/2019 02:18pm
SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say DNA and fingerprints helped lead to an arrest in the kidnapping of a Pennsylvania girl nearly 20 years ago.

Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday provided more details about the investigation that led to the arrest of 50-year-old Timothy Nelson in Cumberland, Maryland, on Tuesday.

Police say Nelson snatched the 10-year-old off the street in Cairnbrook, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 19, 1999 and drove her to West Virginia, where she was assaulted. She was later released.

DNA analysis of a brown bag in 2004 linked the case to two unsolved kidnappings in Hagerstown, Maryland. Authorities say they were eventually able to use DNA and fingerprints on the bag to identify a suspect.

Trooper Jeff Brock, who worked the case from the start, says it’s about bringing closure.

Nelson is held on $75,000 bail.

Topics:
cumberland Local News Maryland News timothy nelson
