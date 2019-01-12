202.5
Delta flight turns around after mechanical issue

By The Associated Press January 12, 2019 7:06 pm 01/12/2019 07:06pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Delta Air Lines says a plane had to return to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport because of a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff.

Delta said Flight 2033 bound for Atlanta with 145 passengers landed early Saturday morning at BWI without incident. The airline said in a statement that customers were being added to alternative flights in response to the delay.

The airline didn’t provide additional information about the mechanical issue on the MD-88 twin-engine jet.

