Death of 2-year-old girl being investigated as homicide

Police said officers were called Jan. 7 for a 2-year-old girl in cardiac arrest. Law enforcement later initiated an investigation into possible child abuse.

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (AP) — The death of a 2-year-old girl who had been taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest with signs of injury is being investigated as a homicide.

Havre de Grace police tell news outlets Aubrey Hickman died Friday.

Police said officers were called Jan. 7 for a 2-year-old girl in cardiac arrest. They say Hickman was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center emergency department because of the seriousness of her condition. Law enforcement initiated an investigation into possible child abuse.

Detectives were notified Friday that Aubrey died at the hospital. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Cpl. Dan Petz says it’s a tragic event and that they are working hard to get justice for the child.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.