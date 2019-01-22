202
Bloomberg says nation needs experienced leadership

By The Associated Press January 22, 2019 4:54 pm 01/22/2019 04:54pm
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is considering running for president in 2020, talks to reporters after meeting with state legislators to discuss gun-control initiatives in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg says the country needs a proven leader in the White House, not someone learning on the job.

Bloomberg, who is considering a run for president in 2020, spoke to reporters in Maryland Tuesday after discussing gun-control legislation he supports with Maryland legislators.

The billionaire businessman says he’s given himself until next month to decide whether he will run as a Democrat. He says President Donald Trump is “trying to take us on a path that, the last time we went down it, didn’t turn out very well.”

Bloomberg says the nation needs experienced leaders who can “be sensitive to not just their own needs, but other peoples’ needs as well.”

Bloomberg was scheduled to speak at the nearby U.S. Naval Academy Tuesday evening.

