Home » Maryland News » Audit finds deteriorating infrastructure…

Audit finds deteriorating infrastructure at Naval Academy

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 3:31 pm 01/18/2019 03:31pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An audit has found that the Naval Academy has decaying walls, plumbing issues and condemned offices and balconies.

The Capital reported Friday that it obtained the 2018 audit through a Freedom of Information Act request. The Naval Audit Service’s report says the Annapolis, Maryland, college’s infrastructure has degraded to the point of threatening its ability to train midshipmen.

The report outlined 13 unfunded maintenance or renovation projects across 15 facilities between March 2017 and April 26.

It says there are failing classrooms and athletic facilities, and the stormwater system has dumped unfiltered water into the Severn River.

The Navy didn’t release the costs of all unfunded projects.

Academy spokesman Cmdr. David McKinney says in a statement that the school agrees with the audit’s findings and looks forward to addressing them.

Topics:
annapolis Anne Arundel County, MD News Education News Local News Maryland News u.s. naval academy
