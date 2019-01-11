90 birthday candles bring Maryland firefighters to the party

A Maryland woman had some unexpected visitors turn up as she celebrated her 90th birthday. Find out why the fire department showed up.

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman had some unexpected visitors turn up as she celebrated her 90th birthday.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the fire alarm at the Lions Club went off when Gladys Birmingham tried to blow out all 90 candles on her cake. According to an Ocean City Fire Department post on Facebook, firefighters responded to the call.

Upon ensuring there was no fire or hazards, the crew posed for photos with Birmingham.

