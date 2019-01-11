202.5
Home » Maryland News » 90 birthday candles bring…

90 birthday candles bring Maryland firefighters to the party

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 7:14 am 01/11/2019 07:14am
3 Shares

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman had some unexpected visitors turn up as she celebrated her 90th birthday.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the fire alarm at the Lions Club went off when Gladys Birmingham tried to blow out all 90 candles on her cake. According to an Ocean City Fire Department post on Facebook, firefighters responded to the call.

Upon ensuring there was no fire or hazards, the crew posed for photos with Birmingham.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
eastern shore Living News Local News Maryland News ocean city
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Government shutdown

The standoff over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5 billion to build a border wall with Mexico has resulted in a government shutdown that is running well into 2019. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500