50 firefighters put out blaze in Westminster after truck runs into building

By The Associated Press January 5, 2019 4:49 pm 01/05/2019 04:49pm
WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — It took about 50 firefighters in Maryland to put out a blaze after a box truck smashed into a building.

The Carroll County Times reported that no one was hurt in the early morning crash that happened around 1 a.m. when the 26-foot (8-meter) truck hit the building in Westminster that’s used for storage.

In addition to 50 firefighters, as many as 20 pieces of equipment were used.

Robin Stansbury, a spokesman for Reese Volunteer Fire Company, said it took over an hour to get the fire under control.

