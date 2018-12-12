202.5
Home » Maryland News » University of Maryland to…

University of Maryland to clean dorms to combat adenovirus

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 1:14 am 12/12/2018 01:14am
Share

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland, College Park, says its dorms will be thoroughly disinfected to fight an adenovirus outbreak that has killed one student and sickened at least 30 people.

News outlets report the cleaning is scheduled to take place over winter break in January. Eighteen-year-old Olivia Paregol of Glenwood, died in November from virus-related complications. She had been taking a drug to combat Crohn’s disease that made her susceptible.

There have been 30 confirmed cases of adenovirus at the school and eight students have been hospitalized.

The school says hired contractors will disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as light switches starting Jan. 7. Students have been asked to either prepare level surfaces in their dorm for disinfection or opt out of the cleaning by Dec. 18.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
adenovirus Education News Local News Maryland News olivia paregol university of maryland
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Crabs, Old Bay, and pine: Md. Christmas trees show off state pride

Every year, garden clubs from all over Maryland decorate trees for display at Maryland’s State House throughout the holidays. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500