University of Maryland to clean dorms to combat adenovirus

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland, College Park, says its dorms will be thoroughly disinfected to fight an adenovirus outbreak that has killed one student and sickened at least 30 people.

News outlets report the cleaning is scheduled to take place over winter break in January. Eighteen-year-old Olivia Paregol of Glenwood, died in November from virus-related complications. She had been taking a drug to combat Crohn’s disease that made her susceptible.

There have been 30 confirmed cases of adenovirus at the school and eight students have been hospitalized.

The school says hired contractors will disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as light switches starting Jan. 7. Students have been asked to either prepare level surfaces in their dorm for disinfection or opt out of the cleaning by Dec. 18.

