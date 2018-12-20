202.5
Home » Maryland News » Topless Ban: Judge allows…

Topless Ban: Judge allows Ocean City ban stand for now

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 6:31 pm 12/20/2018 06:31pm
15 Shares

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Maryland resort town can continue for now to enforce an ordinance prohibiting topless women in public while a lawsuit challenging the ordinance continues.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Chief Judge James Bredar of the U.S. District Court of Maryland ruled Tuesday in the case involving Ocean City.

Officials had passed the emergency ordinance in June, and several women filed suit earlier this year against the city. The woman argued it was their constitutional right to appear topless in public, like men.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan told the paper in an emailed statement that town officials were pleased with the preliminary decision.

A plaintiffs’ attorney said in a separate statement that the women were not discouraged.

The case is expected to continue.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
eastern shore Local News Maryland News National News ocean city topless
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

The world celebrates 2019

Here is how the world said goodbye to 2018 and welcomed 2019.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500