202.5
Home » Maryland News » Report: Maryland may see…

Report: Maryland may see higher than average sea level rise

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 2:11 am 12/24/2018 02:11am
2 Shares

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A report by the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science says the state’s Eastern Shore may see higher than average rising sea levels if global emissions don’t fall.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Thursday that the center recently released new environmental projections for Maryland’s coast, as per state law. The report says it’s likely that Maryland will see sea waters rise about 2 feet (0.6 meters) by 2050.

It says sea levels could increase by more than 4 feet (1 meter) if global greenhouse gas emissions continue to grow over the next 60 years. It says levels could top around 3 feet (0.9 meters) if “global society” meets goals outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement.

The report also warns of a shrinking window of opportunity to decrease emissions and their impact on sea levels.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
eastern shore Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top budget commuter cars, ranked by Edmunds

Here are seven of today’s lowest-priced cars that deliver good fuel economy and have features to ensure your sanity on long drives.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500