Police: Stolen car crashed after Baltimore Co. chase, killing teen

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 10:29 am 12/11/2018 10:29am
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a stolen car crashed after a police pursuit in Maryland, killing a teen passenger.

Citing a Baltimore County police release, news outlets report that a patrol officer on Monday spotted a car that had been reported stolen days prior. As the officer exited his car to approach the suspects, the stolen car fled.

Police say the officer chased the stolen car, but then “ended the pursuit within a short period of time.” Police say the stolen car continued to flee, before striking an unoccupied truck and continuing into a tree.

It’s unclear how far the stolen car went after the police chase ended.

One occupant, 18-year-old Taiwan X. Linton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile driver and two juvenile occupants were hospitalized. Their conditions are unclear.

