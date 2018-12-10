202.5
Police: Eighth-graders arrested in Md. school shooting threat

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 3:51 am 12/10/2018 03:51am
ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say two eighth-graders have been arrested over a fake school shooting threat.

The Baltimore Sun reports Aberdeen police say a parent told the school this month that a social media post warned students not to come to school because another student had threatened a shooting. Police say an investigation found the threat wasn’t credible and that the student accused of threatening the school never actually made a threat.

Police say one of the children was involved in making up the threat and charged with making a false statement to a peace officer. Police say the other student was involved in spreading the fake threat and charged with disturbing school operations.

Police say the reposting or sharing of threats on social media won’t be tolerated.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

