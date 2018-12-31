202.5
No jail time for Md. breeder who sold puppy to Biden, had 40 German shepherds seized

By The Associated Press December 31, 2018 10:31 am 12/31/2018 10:31am
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland breeder who once sold a puppy to former vice president Joe Biden will serve no time in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty.

In July, Somerset County officials seized 40 German shepherds from Linda Brown, the owner of Jolindy’s German Shepherds. Witnesses testified in court that the dogs were living without regular access to clean water and food, and in housing covered in feces and urine.

Brown pleaded guilty to three counts of animal cruelty, down from 14, and received three years’ unsupervised probation Thursday. She can’t own more than the four dogs she currently has.

Brown told WMDT-TV that she took the plea deal to avoid jail time, but believes she’s innocent. She says she will breed dogs again, even if she has to leave Maryland.

___

Information from: WMDT-TV, http://www.wmdt.com/

