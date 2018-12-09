202.5
Home » Maryland News » Maryland's medical marijuana sales…

Maryland’s medical marijuana sales hit $96 million

By The Associated Press December 9, 2018 2:30 pm 12/09/2018 02:30pm
3 Shares
FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, nugs of marijuana await packaging at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash. Michigan clears a threshold Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, as the first state in the Midwest to allow marijuana for more than just medical purposes. In the Nov. 6 election, voters by a wide margin endorsed recreational use by adults who are at least 21. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s medical marijuana industry brought in $96.3 million during its first year of operation.

The Baltimore Sun reports that between 250 and 350 people a day are applying to be certified by the state to buy medical marijuana.

There were nearly 52,000 patients who bought 730,000 individual products from dozens of licensed stores across Maryland since sales became legal last December.

First-year sales have far exceeded one industry expert’s earlier forecast of $46 million.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Health & Fitness News Local News Maryland News medical marijuana
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top 25 Christmas Movies

Which movies and TV specials should you watch this holiday season?

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500