202.5
Home » Maryland News » Maryland state offices to…

Maryland state offices to close Wednesday to honor Bush

By The Associated Press December 3, 2018 3:56 pm 12/03/2018 03:56pm
2 Shares
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to the hearse, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s governor has declared that state government agencies and offices will close in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that state offices will be closed on Wednesday, coinciding with a national day of mourning for Bush, who died Friday at 94.

Hogan says state offices will be closed out of respect for Bush’s “lifetime of service and unwavering dedication to our country.”

Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation from Monday through Wednesday. An invitation-only funeral service will follow at Washington National Cathedral before his casket returns to Houston for burial. Hogan plans to attend the service.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Bush george hw bush larry hogan Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Holiday cleaning hacks: Tips to get your home ready for celebrations

Follow these handy tips to reduce stress and cleaning time before you throw your holiday parties.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500