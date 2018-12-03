Maryland state offices to close Wednesday to honor Bush

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that state offices will be closed on Wednesday, coinciding with a national day of mourning for Bush, who died Friday at 94.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s governor has declared that state government agencies and offices will close in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.

Hogan says state offices will be closed out of respect for Bush’s “lifetime of service and unwavering dedication to our country.”

Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation from Monday through Wednesday. An invitation-only funeral service will follow at Washington National Cathedral before his casket returns to Houston for burial. Hogan plans to attend the service.

