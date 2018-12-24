202.5
Maryland requiring financial disclosure for inaugural balls

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 11:00 am 12/24/2018 11:00am
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at an election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Hogan earned a second term after defeating Democratic opponent Ben Jealous. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — For the first time in Maryland, private donations that fund inaugural parties for the governor will have to be made public.

The law was passed in 2015 and signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan’s inauguration in January will be the first since the law was made.

Critics in Maryland and other states have noted a lack of transparency in how governors pay for their inaugural festivities can be another way for corporations and wealthy people to curry favor.

Under the law, if a governor uses private money for inaugural celebrations, the donations will have to be received by an inaugural committee. A committee for Hogan’s inaugural events was created three days after he won re-election. The committee is required to file donation reports with the state elections board.

