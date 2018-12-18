202.5
Home » Maryland News » Maryland panel on education…

Maryland panel on education funding to meet

By The Associated Press December 18, 2018 3:59 am 12/18/2018 03:59am
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland panel that is considering recommendations to increase state funding for schools is meeting.

The Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Annapolis. It’s known as the Kirwan Commission, after the name of its chairman William “Brit” Kirwan, who is a former University System of Maryland chancellor.

The panel is aiming to make recommendations on K-12 funding before state lawmakers gather for their annual 90-day legislative session next month. A preliminary price tag earlier this month reached an estimated $4.4 billion a year about a decade from now. The 25-member commission may work to scale back on that this week.

Maryland last updated its K-12 funding formulas in 2002.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500