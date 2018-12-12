202.5
Home » Maryland News » Maryland officials call for…

Maryland officials call for fiscal prudence, despite surplus

By The Associated Press December 12, 2018 3:30 pm 12/12/2018 03:30pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Officials on a Maryland fiscal panel are calling for caution in state budgeting as state lawmakers head into next session with more than $1 billion in unspent revenues.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, a member of the Board of Revenue Estimates, said at Wednesday’s board meeting there’s no guarantee the nation’s long-running economic expansion will continue much longer.

He noted a motto from the “Game of Thrones” television series and said: “winter is coming.” He’s recommending lawmakers bank the money in the state’s Rainy Day Fund to prepare for a potential downturn.

David Brinkley, Gov. Larry Hogan’s budget secretary and a board member, noted that the cost of a state commission’s recommendations to increase education spending remains unknown. He says it’s also unclear which of those recommendations will be enacted by lawmakers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Crabs, Old Bay, and pine: Md. Christmas trees show off state pride

Every year, garden clubs from all over Maryland decorate trees for display at Maryland’s State House throughout the holidays. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500