202.5
Home » Maryland News » Judge asked to postpone…

Judge asked to postpone trial over student’s fatal stabbing

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 2:23 am 12/11/2018 02:23am
Share
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the University of Maryland Police Department, Sean Urbanski. Urbanski, arrested in a fatal stabbing at the University of Maryland that has been under investigation as a possible hate crime has been indicted on a murder charge. (University of Maryland Police Department via AP, File)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Maryland prosecutors have asked a judge to postpone a trial for a white man charged with a hate crime in the fatal stabbing of a black student on the University of Maryland’s campus.

Prince George’s County prosecutors want to delay Sean Urbanski’s Jan. 22 trial because the case’s lead prosecutor resigned Nov. 30. Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Hill Jr. didn’t immediately rule on prosecutors’ request for more time to prepare for trial.

Urbanski is charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the May 2017 killing of Bowie State University student Richard Collins III. Collins was visiting friends at the University of Maryland when he was stabbed to death.

Defense attorneys argue prosecutors should be barred from presenting evidence Urbanski belonged to a racist Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News hate crime Local News Maryland News National News richard collins III Sean Urbanski stabbing
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Holiday cleaning hacks: Tips to get your home ready for celebrations

Follow these handy tips to reduce stress and cleaning time before you throw your holiday parties.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500